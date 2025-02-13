Open Menu

Four Killed In Dina Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Four killed in Dina firing

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Four persons including women were killed in a firing incident that took place near Tehsil Dina, Jhelum district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, four persons of a family lost their lives when a rival party opened fire at a house located near Tehsil Dina, Jhelum district.

As a result of firing, four persons including two women died on the spot.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team have started search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

