UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Exchange Of Fire Between Two Groups

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Four killed in exchange of fire between two groups

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Four men were shot killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Shikarpur's Garhi Yasin area on Sunday.

According to local police, the two groups had a decade-old history of enmity. They kept firing in the area for three hours before police reached the crime scene.

The police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to the Government hospital Garhi Yaseen.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ghani, Siddique, Ghaffar, and Hashim Marfani, confirmed Garhi Yaseen Police.

Religious, Political workers including notables of the area have demanded that the Sindh Provincial Government and Sindh Police should intervene and put an end to the violence.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Shikarpur Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

37 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.