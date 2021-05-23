Four killed in exchange of fire between two groups

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Four men were shot killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Shikarpur's Garhi Yasin area on Sunday.

According to local police, the two groups had a decade-old history of enmity. They kept firing in the area for three hours before police reached the crime scene.

The police surrounded the area and sealed the streets, after which the bodies and injured were taken to the Government hospital Garhi Yaseen.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Ghani, Siddique, Ghaffar, and Hashim Marfani, confirmed Garhi Yaseen Police.

Religious, Political workers including notables of the area have demanded that the Sindh Provincial Government and Sindh Police should intervene and put an end to the violence.