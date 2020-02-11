UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Factory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) ::Four workers were killed,while 12 others sustained injuries when boiler of a processing mill exploded in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, labourers were working in MA Processing Mills near Samana Pull, Sargodha road when the boiler exploded due to some unknown reason.

The factory roof collapsed,killing four workers on the spot including-- Irfan (37) resident of Sargodha Road, Kashif (35) resident of Ghulam Mohammadabad, Liaqat resident of chak 42-JB, and Abdul Razzaq (38) resident of chak 118-JB.

Another 12 sustained injuries including Mohammad Younus, Sajjawal, Allah Ditta, Faizan, Sikandar Ali, Akbar Ali, Arshad, Shair Ali, Tariq, Allah Ditta and two others.

Rescue teams rushed to the site,recovered bodies form the debris and shifted the injured to Allied hospital where four were serious.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali accompanied by police team and other officers reached the site and supervised the relief work.The reason behind the incident was being determined,said officials.

