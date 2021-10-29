Four Killed In Faisalabad Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast four persons were killed after a head-on collision between a car and a trailer in Thikriwala Faisalabad on Friday morning.
Rescue 1122 sources said that the accident was occurred in Faisalabad where a rashly driven trailer collided with a car, killed four persons on the spot.
People present on the scene said that the accident was occurred due to negligence of driver of the trailer, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.