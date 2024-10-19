Four Killed In Fireworks Explosion In Multan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Four people were killed and six injured on Saturday when a three-story building collapsed due to a fireworks explosion in Aghapura area of Multan.
According to Rescue 1122, the team of rescue pulled out the bodies as well as the injured from underneath the rubble and shifted them to a hospital, a private news channel reported.
The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Safia, 40-year-old Mansha, 22-year-old Irsa, and a man whose identity could not be established till the last reports came in.
Those who were injured in the incident were Najma Bibi, Fayyaz, Rehan and Ejaz, and two others.
