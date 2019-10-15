Four killed in firing in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Four family members including a toddler were killed while two others sustained critical injuries near the area of Shujaabad in Multan on Tuesday.

A police official said the culprit identified as Khuda Bakhsh was an addict who became furious when his spouse refused to give him money for drug, he opened fire on his family members and shot down his own children, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as Imran 27, Rizwan 22,Fozia 19 and the killer's one year old grandson Madni was among the deceased, he informed.

The wife of the addict and a neighbour were admitted into a nearby hospital where they were pronounced in critical condition, he said.

The killer was arrested from Shujababad, the weapons and bullets were taken into custody as well, he confirmed.