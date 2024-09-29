Four Killed In Gunfight Between Two Groups In DG Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Four people were killed and three others injured in firing after two groups clashed in limits of Kala police station on Sunday.
According to details, the clash took place over a business related issue. Police reached the crime scene after receiving information and controlled the situation.
The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
Police launched an investigation and conducted raids to arrest the suspects involved in the killings.
District Police Officer (DPO) visited the crime scene and later conducted a review at the Teaching Hospital to assess the situation.
The DPO directed the investigative team to ensure swift and stringent legal action against the culprits.
