Four Killed In Haripur On Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

At least four person including two real brothers Thursday were shot dead and two others sustained injuries when rival groups clashed in two different incidents in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :At least four person including two real brothers Thursday were shot dead and two others sustained injuries when rival groups clashed in two different incidents in Haripur.

According to the police sources, in the first incident which occurred in Doyan Aabi village over a land dispute when two rival groups came across on the disputed piece of land near the Government Postgraduate College for Boys, and after arguments, exchanged fire resulting in three persons died on the spot and two sustained critical injuries.

Khalabat police reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Trauma Centre Haripur where after postmortem the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

The dead persons were identified as 60 years old Afzal and his brother, 55 years old Fazal Elahi, and 30 years old Usman.

After initial treatment doctors declared injured, Qasim Afzal and Kamran Afzal critical and referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.

Police have registered an FIR of the triple murder case against the rival group and started searching for murder accused former Nazim Tahir Mahmood, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Arshad and others.

In another land dispute at village Tofkiyan Malik Haseeb after an exchange of harsh words with Malik Shakeeb shot him dead and fled away from the crime scene.

Police registered an FIR under section 302 against Malik Haseeb and his son Malik Saif Ali, the dead body of Malik Shafiq was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur and after medicolegal formalities handed over the family.

