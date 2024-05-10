Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

Four people, including three children were killed in a road accident on the Sutlej River bridge in Bahawalpur on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Four people, including three children were killed in a road accident on the Sutlej River bridge in Bahawalpur on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred after a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle.

As a result, four people, including three children, got injured in the same accident.

The rescue officials promptly responded to the accident, and the bodies of the deceased and injured have been transferred to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer fled the scene. Investigations were ongoing to ascertain the details of the accident.