Open Menu

Four Killed In In Bahawalpur Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident

Four people, including three children were killed in a road accident on the Sutlej River bridge in Bahawalpur on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Four people, including three children were killed in a road accident on the Sutlej River bridge in Bahawalpur on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred after a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle.

As a result, four people, including three children, got injured in the same accident.

The rescue officials promptly responded to the accident, and the bodies of the deceased and injured have been transferred to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer fled the scene. Investigations were ongoing to ascertain the details of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Road Accident Bahawalpur Same

Recent Stories

Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shif ..

Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal

23 minutes ago
 10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to co ..

Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking

23 minutes ago
 IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

23 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' sc ..

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan

23 minutes ago
 IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after con ..

IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais

23 minutes ago
Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO

23 minutes ago
 Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bai ..

Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail

23 minutes ago
 Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled

35 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangeme ..

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148

36 minutes ago
 NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding ..

NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam

36 minutes ago
 Excise dept completes preparations for unregistere ..

Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan