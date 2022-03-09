Four killed in Kamoke traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KAMOKE, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :At least four persons were killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Kamoke, G.T.Road, Lahore, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger bus hit a car passing through Kamoke area, resulted in killing of four persons on the spot.

The Rescue and police rushed to the site of incident and started shifting the bodies to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.