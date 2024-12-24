Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KANDHKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) At least four persons were killed in two different road accidents that took place in Kandhkot district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a rashly-driven mini-truck hit the rickshaw coming from opposite direction in Kashmore area of Kandhkot district.

As a result, three persons including two women died on the spot.

In the second road accident, a trailer hit the motorcyclist near Oga Laro area, resulted in killing of the bike rider on the spot.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigations.