Four Killed In Karachi University Road Accident

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Four killed in Karachi University road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed in car-motorbike collision near University road Karachi on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the three persons was travelling in a car when a four-wheeler apparently due to over-speeding overturned and hit a motorbike.

As a result, four persons were killed on the spot, private news channel reported.

The car was overspeeding when one of its Tyre burst and driver lost its control and collided with a motorbike, both vehicles were badly damaged and their occupants were stuck inside, rescue sources added.

