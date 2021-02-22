Four Killed In Karachi University Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed in car-motorbike collision near University road Karachi on Monday.
According to rescue sources, the three persons was travelling in a car when a four-wheeler apparently due to over-speeding overturned and hit a motorbike.
As a result, four persons were killed on the spot, private news channel reported.
The car was overspeeding when one of its Tyre burst and driver lost its control and collided with a motorbike, both vehicles were badly damaged and their occupants were stuck inside, rescue sources added.