Four Killed In Kashmor Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Four killed in Kashmor road accident

KASHMOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons were killed in a road accident when a heavy trailer fell on the car on Indus Highway in Kashmor district of Sindh province here on Sunday.

According to police sources, a recklessly driven trailer loaded with rice bags was crossing the Indus Highway when suddenly it was turned turtle on the road.

The heavy trailer fell on a car, resultantly the four car occupants were died on the spot. The police rushed to site and shifted bodies of women and children to a nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

