Four killed in Lahore roof collapses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as four members of a family including children were killed while twelve others got serious injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in Lahore's Barki Road Pangali village on Tuesday.

According to details, rescue sources said that the incident was occurred due to gas leakage in the house.

The injured were shifted to Services Hospital for medical treatment after being pulled out from the debris of the building, Private channels reported.

Police teams also reached on the spot and started investigation.