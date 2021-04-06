UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Lahore Roof Collapses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:01 PM

Four killed in Lahore roof collapses

As many as four members of a family including children were killed while twelve others got serious injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in Lahore's Barki Road Pangali village on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as four members of a family including children were killed while twelve others got serious injuries when a roof of a house collapsed in Lahore's Barki Road Pangali village on Tuesday.

According to details, rescue sources said that the incident was occurred due to gas leakage in the house.

The injured were shifted to Services Hospital for medical treatment after being pulled out from the debris of the building, Private channels reported.

Police teams also reached on the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Gas Family From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

19 minutes ago

Moscow Completes Procedures to Submit Bill on Open ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan justice bans publishing information on roya ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir targeted on all fronts to ensure a graveya ..

2 minutes ago

Bogota to impose lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise i ..

2 minutes ago

European equities open higher after Easter break

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.