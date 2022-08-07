Four killed in Lala Kalay over enmity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :At least four persons were killed when their rivals opened fire on them near Village Lala Kalay over an old enmity here on Sunday.

According to the Chamkani police two accused named Bilal and Idrees opened fire on their rivals killing four persons on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene.

The deceased were identified as Bakht Zaman, Sufaid Gul, Mohammad Rehan and Zubair. The dead were the residents of village Masma, Chamkani.

Police have registered the case and conducted search operations to arrest the killers involved in murders.