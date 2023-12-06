Four killed in Lehtrar road firing: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) At least four persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Lehtrar Road in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad, Police and tv Channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire near Lehtrar Road in Chak Shahzad area.

As a result of the firing, four persons died on the spot.

Police reached the crime scene and started to search for the killers. The investigation was underway.