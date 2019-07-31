UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Mirpur Mathelo Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Four killed in Mirpur Mathelo road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Four members of the same family were killed when a passenger train rammed into a car at a railway crossing in Mirpur Mathelo in wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Police rescue officials, the accident occurred when a car driver attempted to cross the railway line.

Four members of the same family, including a woman and a minor girl, were in the car and drove onto a railway track moments before the train smashed into it, police said.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

