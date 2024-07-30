Open Menu

Four Killed In Mysterious Blast In Sopore, IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Four Kashmiris lost their lives in a mysterious blast in Sopore town of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Monday late.

According to a report received from across the Line of Control, the blast took place in the Shair Colony area of Sopore, leaving four individuals with severe injuries.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Nadroo, Azam Ashraf Mir both residents of Shair Colony and Adil Rashid Bhat.

The fourth person who was critically injured was referred to SKIMS Soura in occupied Srinagar but succumbed to his injuries en route.

The cause of the mysterious incident could not be ascertained by late evening.

However, local sources fear that this tragic incident may be the result of state-sponsored terrorism carried out by the Indian occupying forces, targeting Kashmiris engaged in the struggle for freedom from the forced and unlawful Indian rule.

