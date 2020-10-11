UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Old Fued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Four killed in old fued

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were killed when their vehicle came under firing in Nakband area of Gambat Tehsil here on Sunday.

Soon after the incident ,police reached to the spot and shifted dead bodies to the hospital.

A Police spokesman said those killed have old rivalry and other party was involved in the firing incident.

Those killed include Mikaeel son of Speen, Mujahid son of Israeel, Riaz son of Nazir Gul, and Ameen son of Ibrahim of Nakband village.

Police have registered a case and started further probe.

More Stories From Pakistan

