Four Killed In Peshawar Car Accident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Four killed in Peshawar car accident

At least four persons were killed in a car accident that occurred in jurisdiction of Town Police station, police sources reported on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed in a car accident that occurred in jurisdiction of Town Police station, police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the motorcyclist near Town Police station, resulted in killing of four persons including the driver of a bike on the spot.

The rescue and police team rushed to the site to shift the dead and an injured to a nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

