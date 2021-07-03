UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Pindi Bhattian Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Four killed in Pindi Bhattian traffic accident

PINDI BHATTIAN, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Four people were killed in a traffic accident that occurred at Pindi Bhattian area, police reported on Friday night.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle near Godania stop located at Pindi Bhattian area.

As a result of collision, three women and a man died on the spot.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

