Four Killed In Pindi Bhattian Traffic Accident
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM
PINDI BHATTIAN, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Four people were killed in a traffic accident that occurred at Pindi Bhattian area, police reported on Friday night.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle near Godania stop located at Pindi Bhattian area.
As a result of collision, three women and a man died on the spot.
Police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.
Further investigations are underway.