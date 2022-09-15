Four killed in Pindi-Bhattian van-trailer collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :At least four people were killed and three others injured when a trailer rammed into a passenger van near Pindi Bhattian at Motorway (M-2) on Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources a passenger van and a trailer collided near Motorway M2, as a result, four persons died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

The police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene of accident and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the trailer and handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing the legal formalities.