Four killed in R Y Khan road accident

Rahim Yar Khan, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Sadiqabad, Natioinal Highway of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven Trailer hit the two-wheeler passing through National Highway, resulted in killing of four persons on the spot.

The police and rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the bodies to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.