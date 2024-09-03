Open Menu

Four Killed In Rain Related Incidents In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) At least four people have been killed in rain related incidents during the current spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday, three people were killed in Kohistan when a passenger bus came under a landslide due to excessive rains in the area.

In Malakand district a young girl was killed in a wall collapse incident due to rain, the PDMA said adding that a total of four people were killed in rain related incidents in KP during the last 24 hours.

