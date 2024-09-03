Four Killed In Rain Related Incidents In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) At least four people have been killed in rain related incidents during the current spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday, three people were killed in Kohistan when a passenger bus came under a landslide due to excessive rains in the area.
In Malakand district a young girl was killed in a wall collapse incident due to rain, the PDMA said adding that a total of four people were killed in rain related incidents in KP during the last 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers arrested27 seconds ago
-
Enrollment campaign in public schools successfully underway: DEO33 seconds ago
-
Rubina Khalid reaffirms BISP's commitment to support minority communities in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Three crush plants sealed in Samarbagh10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for brain storming of children on civic responsibilities20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure against dengue31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses for brain storming of children40 minutes ago
-
By-election of chairman Tehsil Council Jamrud on Sept 2540 minutes ago
-
Gilani emphasizes concerted, comprehensive efforts to ensure human development, address climate cris ..40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performances of departments40 minutes ago
-
Fesco provides relief of Rs 5628.23m to 1.3984m consumers50 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted50 minutes ago