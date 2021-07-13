UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Rain Related Mishaps In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Four killed in rain related mishaps in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said that four people including three children have been killed in rain related incidents across the province.

A statement issued by the Authority said that two children were killed and one injured in roof collapsed incident in Dir Lower.

It is said that two persons were killed in Mansehra when a wall of house collapsed on them due to rain and strong winds and one house each was partially damaged in Manehra and Torghar.

Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring rescue operations and in contract with concerned departments.

He said that district administrations and relevant departments have been directed expedite relief activities in the affected areas and took prompt steps to opened blocked roads.

Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement would soon visit affected areas on the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said that PDMA control room was functional 24/7 and asked people to report any incident at helpline 1700.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and properties caused by rains.

He expressed sympathies with the families of victims who lost lives during rain rafted incidents.He said that financial assistance would be given to affected families.

