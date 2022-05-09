Four killed in road accident

At least four people were died and as many injured in two different road accidents in district Mansehra and Torghar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :At least four people were died and as many injured in two different road accidents in district Mansehra and Torghar.

According to the police sources, a Toyota Vigo fell into a deep gorge at Shugran Sripaya road where two tourists died on the spot and two others were critically injured. The tourist's vehicle was coming from Siripaya and heading towards Shugran where the driver lost control over the vehicle and fell into a ravine. The tourists belonged to Dalbandeen Chagi Baluchistan province.

The deceased were identified as Maqsood 43 years of age and Inayat 35 while Daud 40 and Maqsood Umer 43 years of age were critically injured.

Volunteers, police and rescue 1122 recovered the dead bodies and injured and shifted them to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

Another accident took place in village Mori district Torghar Jadba where a passenger Jeep fell into a deep gorge resulting in two people including a woman died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

Locals and police have recovered the dead bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to district headquarters hospital Torghar and handed over the dead bodies to the family after postmortem.