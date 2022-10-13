UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Four people among Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) leader Dilber Motiani were killed in a road accident between a passenger coach and a car near khorwah chowk on sujawal-Badin road on Wednesday.

According to details, a Badin bound passenger coach collided with a car which was traveling to Badin from Karachi.

Rescue teams were reached on the spot and pulled out the bodies after hectic efforts.

Rescue-1122 informed that three people died on the spot while one person shifted to taluka hospital sujawal in critical situation but he did not survive.

Police confirmed that 4 person died in accident , out of which one body of Hond Raj son of Bheem ji was Shifted in Golarchi Hospital while 3 bodies brought in taulqa hospital sujawal which were identified as Dilbar Meghwar, mithu meghwar and Basar Meghwar.Who belongs to Mithi, Tharparkar.

Police took couch and car into their custody. Further probe was underway.

