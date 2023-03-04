Four killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Three persons of a family and their driver was killed in a road accident when a van collided with a trailer, at Arifwala road here on Friday.

According to hospital sources, a local trader namely Hafiz Mudassar was returning home after visiting the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareed in a van.

All of a sudden, their van collided with a trailer, coming from the opposite side, near Chak No 165/EB.

Resultantly, Madassar's wife, his daughter, niece and driver died on the spot.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.