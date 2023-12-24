Four killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Atleast four persons were killed in a tragic incident on Saturday, when they were hit by a speedy dumper in Badin near ‘Scape Mori’ Khoski Road Muradani Stop at Nindo city.

According to details, the victims were identified as Aijaz S/o Haji Khaskheli 38, Sufiyan 20 S/o Muhammad Sharif, Noman 34 S/o Muhammad Hassan and Rab Nawaz 27, S/o Ghulam Rasul Khaskheli.

The mishap took place at Muradani Stop near Nindo City where a dumper and a Suzuki collided head-on, leaving four people on board the Suzuki dead, three others also sustained injuries and one has been referred to Hyderabad because of serious condition.

The bodies were earlier transferred to Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro, DHQ Badin for post-mortem examinations.

APP/nsm-mmi