Open Menu

Four Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Four killed in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Atleast four persons were killed in a tragic incident on Saturday, when they were hit by a speedy dumper in Badin near ‘Scape Mori’ Khoski Road Muradani Stop at Nindo city.

According to details, the victims were identified as Aijaz S/o Haji Khaskheli 38, Sufiyan 20 S/o Muhammad Sharif, Noman 34 S/o Muhammad Hassan and Rab Nawaz 27, S/o Ghulam Rasul Khaskheli.

The mishap took place at Muradani Stop near Nindo City where a dumper and a Suzuki collided head-on, leaving four people on board the Suzuki dead, three others also sustained injuries and one has been referred to Hyderabad because of serious condition.

The bodies were earlier transferred to Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro, DHQ Badin for post-mortem examinations.

APP/nsm-mmi

Related Topics

Dead Road Hyderabad Badin Suzuki

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

50 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

50 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

50 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

53 minutes ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 hour ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 hour ago
KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 hour ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 hour ago
 GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 ..

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

1 hour ago
 Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in elec ..

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker Prime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan