Four killed in road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Four persons including three women died here on Friday in collusion between car and motorbike on Donga Bonga road.

The police spokesman said that the bodies identified as Ghulam Qadir 50 years, his wife Niazan Bibi 49 years, Ameeran Bibi 40 years and Zulakhan 45 years old.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for legal formalities, he said, adding the driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case and started further prob.

