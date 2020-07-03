UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:42 PM

Four killed in road accident

Four persons,including a woman and her three children, were killed in a road accident on motorway M-5 near Mureedshah interchange

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Four persons,including a woman and her three children, were killed in a road accident on motorway M-5 near Mureedshah interchange.

According to Rescue 1122 here on Friday,Hafizullah along with his wife and three children,was traveling from Karachi to Khushab, when their speeding car overturned and a fire broke out.

Consequently,woman and three children burnt to death, where as Hafizullah was shifted to Sheikh Zaid hospital in critical condition.

The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital.

Rescue-1122 said that the reason behind the mishap might be that the driver dozed off.

