Four killed in road accident

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Four persons,including a woman and her three children, were killed in a road accident on motorway M-5 near Mureedshah interchange.

According to Rescue 1122 here on Friday,Hafizullah along with his wife and three children,was traveling from Karachi to Khushab, when their speeding car overturned and a fire broke out.

Consequently,woman and three children burnt to death, where as Hafizullah was shifted to Sheikh Zaid hospital in critical condition.

The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital.

Rescue-1122 said that the reason behind the mishap might be that the driver dozed off.