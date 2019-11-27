UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Road Accident In Badin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Four killed in road accident in Badin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four persons including women and minors were killed as a car plunges into a canal near Raju Khanani Road in Badin on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, the bodies were recovered by the rescue divers.

The deceased Rafiq was the resident of Badin and was traveling to Dagri along with his family, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, the sources mentioned.

Related Topics

Road Car Badin Women Family

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 November 2019

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

9 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

11 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.