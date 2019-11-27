Four killed in road accident in Badin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four persons including women and minors were killed as a car plunges into a canal near Raju Khanani Road in Badin on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, the bodies were recovered by the rescue divers.

The deceased Rafiq was the resident of Badin and was traveling to Dagri along with his family, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, the sources mentioned.