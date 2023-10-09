Open Menu

Four Killed In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Four killed in road accident in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Four persons were killed and two others injured when two motorcycles were hit by a tractor-trolley in Shehar Sultan near Muzaffargarh in the wee hours of Monday.

A tractor-trolley coming from behind ran over the motorcyclists, killing four of them on the spot and injuring two

others, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

