Four killed in road accident in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Four people including a woman and an infant were killed in a road accident near Adda Hussain Shah here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Mianwali road where a Multan bound bus hit a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw near Adda Hussain Shah due to over speeding.

As a result, four persons including a woman and an infant who were riding a motorcycle died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the heirs.