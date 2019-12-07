Four Killed In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Four people including a woman and an infant were killed in a road accident near Adda Hussain Shah here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Mianwali road where a Multan bound bus hit a motorcycle and an auto rickshaw near Adda Hussain Shah due to over speeding.
As a result, four persons including a woman and an infant who were riding a motorcycle died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to the heirs.