Four Killed In Road Accident Near Chilas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Four passengers were killed and sixteen others including women sustained serious injuries in the road accident near National Highway Chilas a city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, four passengers died on the spot, ptv news channel reported. Following the collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine, said 1122 rescue officials.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the dead bodies to the Regional hospital Chilas.

