Four killed in road accident near Dhahdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :At least four people died in a road accident that occurred on Sibi Road on Thursday.

SSP Police Kachhi, Muhammad Yousuf Bhangar said that, a car overturned due to high speed at Dadar Mushkaf area of Balochistan on Thursday, killing four persons on the spot.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site. The bodies were rushed to the hospital where they are being identified.