Four Killed In Road Accident Near Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Four killed in road accident near Khuzdar

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) At least four people were killed in a road accident that occurred near Karkh area of Khuzdar district of Baluchistan province, Rescue and tv Channel reported on Friday.

According to details, two rashly driven vehicles collided with each other near Karkh area, resulted in killing of four persons on the spot.

Police and Rescue team rushed to the site, and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.

