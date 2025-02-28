Open Menu

Four Killed In Road Accident Near Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least four people, including two women, lost their lives in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Chak Beli Rawat Road on Friday.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that the accident occurred when a speeding truck crashed into the car coming from the opposite direction, killing four on the spot and leaving one injured.

Police stated that the truck was coming from Chak Beli, while the car occupants were traveling towards Chak Beli from Rawat. Police and rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Waqar, Shehnaz (daughter of Sajid), Junaid Shafiq (son of Muhammad Shafiq), and Muhammad Junaid, all residents of Khingar Kalan. Police said the truck driver fled the scene, and an investigation is underway.

