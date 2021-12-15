Four killed in road mishap at Abbottabad

At least four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Harno area of ??Abbottabad on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Harno area of ??Abbottabad on Wednesday.

The rescue 1122 officials said that a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Karlan Sori bridge and as a result, four persons died and one sustained critical injuries.

The dead were from Peshawar and were identified as Amir Saeed, Iftikhar, Farhan Afridi, and Atif.

The injured Rafi Ullah was rushed to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.