UrduPoint.com

Four Killed In Road Mishap At Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

Four killed in road mishap at Abbottabad

At least four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Harno area of ??Abbottabad on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in the Harno area of ??Abbottabad on Wednesday.

The rescue 1122 officials said that a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Karlan Sori bridge and as a result, four persons died and one sustained critical injuries.

The dead were from Peshawar and were identified as Amir Saeed, Iftikhar, Farhan Afridi, and Atif.

The injured Rafi Ullah was rushed to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Abbottabad Vehicle Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Afridi From

Recent Stories

Indonesian VP commends role of Muslim Council of E ..

Indonesian VP commends role of Muslim Council of Elders in promoting peace

22 seconds ago
 Children set to unleash creativity at MAKTABA Wint ..

Children set to unleash creativity at MAKTABA Winter Camp across Abu Dhabi

29 seconds ago
 Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: A ..

Govt sets target of $3.5bln IT exports for 2021: Amin

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives ASEAN Secretary-Genera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives ASEAN Secretary-General at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, IAEA Director-General discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IAEA Director-General discuss cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim 15th Dec, 2021

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 15th Dec, 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.