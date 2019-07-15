UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed In Road Mishap In Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:17 PM

Four killed in road mishap in Muzaffarabad

Four people were killed while three other got injured when a jeep fell in to deep ravine alongside river at Kamsar here on Monday, police said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Four people were killed while three other got injured when a jeep fell in to deep ravine alongside river at Kamsar here on Monday, police said.

The jeep coming to Muzaffarabad from Patika was carrying seven people when it takes a sharp turn while negotiating a curve and fell some 200 meters down killing four people on the spot.

The injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad soon after the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Kamsar Muzaffarabad From Jeep

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

19 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

19 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

34 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Delegates Ask Russian Lawmakers to Help i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.