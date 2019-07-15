Four Killed In Road Mishap In Muzaffarabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:17 PM
Four people were killed while three other got injured when a jeep fell in to deep ravine alongside river at Kamsar here on Monday, police said
The jeep coming to Muzaffarabad from Patika was carrying seven people when it takes a sharp turn while negotiating a curve and fell some 200 meters down killing four people on the spot.
The injured were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad soon after the accident.