Four Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Four killed in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four people, including two minors, were killed when roof of a house collapsed, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, two women, Begum Bibi (45), Rubi (30) and two minors, Tayyab (1) and one-month-old Anaya were killed when roof of a house suddenly caved in near Mominpura while another one-year-old minor Ali Raza sustained injuries and was shifted to Manawan Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 officials after completing the rescue operation handed over the bodies to heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

