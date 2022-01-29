Four killed in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four people, including two minors, were killed when roof of a house collapsed, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, two women, Begum Bibi (45), Rubi (30) and two minors, Tayyab (1) and one-month-old Anaya were killed when roof of a house suddenly caved in near Mominpura while another one-year-old minor Ali Raza sustained injuries and was shifted to Manawan Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 officials after completing the rescue operation handed over the bodies to heirs.