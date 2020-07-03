UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In RY Khan Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Four killed in RY Khan road accident

Rahim Yar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed in a road mishap that occurred near Murid Shah Interchange of M5 motorway, Rescue sources reported.

According to detail, a car carrying few persons was heading towards Khushab from Karachi, when suddenly it turned turtle on the road near Murid Shah interchange.

As a result, all the four people riding on a car including women and children died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed on the site to shift the dead to nearby hospital.

As per initial report, the tragic incident was occurred due to negligence of driver who was sleeping during driving the car.

