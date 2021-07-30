Four killed in separate incidents

Four persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Four persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a collision between a loader rickshaw and a trailer near Gatwala bridge on Sheikhupura road left two young men dead on the spot.The victims were identified as Kamran Khan (20) s/o Akhtar Gull and Ayyaz Khan (35) s/o Momin Khan.

Meanwhile, a car hit a woman to death near Royal Palm Marquee, Canal road while she was crossing the road. The victim woman was yet to be identified.

Separately, a teenaged boy was electrocuted while connecting a wire with an electric board in chak 75-GB, Lohakay in the precinct of Khurrianwala police. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Adnan (17) s/o Mushtaq.

The bodies were handed over to heirs, the rescue team said.