Four Killed In Separate Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:24 PM

Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to police on Tuesday,28-year-old Allah Rakha,resident of Jhang, was riding a motorcycle near Painsra when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler.He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, Ejaz Ahmed,r/o Chak 407-GB was on his way to home when accused Moazam allegedly axed him to death.

Separately,Besharat Umar, 28, r/o Chak No 121-GB committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over some domestic issues.

Meanwhile,the body of a woman was found from a canal near Shakar Ganj Mills in Saddar police limits.A passerby spotted the body and informed police. Police reached the site and fished out the body.

