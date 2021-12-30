Four killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Four people were killed in various incidents in and round city during the last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that two armed men namely Hamza and Naeem opened indiscriminate firing on Muhammad Sufyan Khan over a dispute near Ghousia Chowk. As a result, he suffered severe bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, two dead bodies of women, including a girl, were found from Siem Nullah near Chak 510-GB in the limits of Mamukanjan police station. Locals spotted the bodies and informed the area police.

Police took the bodies into its custody and shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Hamza s/o Sabar Ali, was hit to dead in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle near Nishatabad overhead bridge.