Four killed in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Four persons were killed,while four others suffered injuries in separate incidents here in and around Faisalabad.

According to Rescue-1122 on Wednesday, a labourer Muhammad Amir s/o Riaz (47), resident of Chak 232 Bawewala, was travelling on the tractor trolley when he fell down near Rafhan mills godown, Samundri road. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.The body was handed over to D-Type colony police station.

In another accident, motorcyclist Mudassar Ali s/o Abdul Sattar (18) resident of Chak 110-GB was killed on the spot when a van loaded with poultry birds hit the two wheeler near Chak 108 Sain De Khoi, Jarranwala road.

In a third mishap, a collision between motorcycle and loader rickshaw near Bijli Ghar stop, Jarranwala road left Sarwar (60) r/o Kot Umar Farooq dead while his wife Yasmeen injured.The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, an addict yet to be identified was found dead from roadside in Afghanabad areas. The body was handed over to Jhang Bazar police station.

Separately, three labourers were working on a roof top of a dilapidated home in Maqbool road, near Insaf textile mills, when the building caved-in. Consequently. Alamdar, Muhammad Umar and Ashraf,all were residents of 72 Gaddian, Satiana road, suffered injuries and were shifted to Allied hospital.