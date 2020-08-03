Four killed in separate incidents

KASUR, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed in different incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police and Rescue 1122, Qayyum ,resident of Bagrrian, Lahore, was going to Lahore from Khuddian Khas by motorcycle when three out-laws intercepted him.

However, he accelerated his bike instead of stopping upon which the out-laws opened fire at him.

Qayyum received serious injuries, was shifted to DHQ hospital but he succumbed to his wounds.

In another incident brothers----Farooq and Adnan had monetary dispute with one,Salamat in a nearby village Deenanath.

On Monday, the alleged accused Farooq and Adnan served poisonous milk to Salamat which caused his death .

Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was in progress.

In another incident, Javed Iqbal, resident of Kot Usman Khan, committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over some domestic issue and poor financial conditions.

In the fourth incident, a motorcyclist Mobeen was killed when his two wheeler hit a tractor trolley near Chunian. The biker received serious injuries and died on spot.