Four Killed In Separate Incidents Of Violence At Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Four persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of Swabi, police said on Wednesday

According to police, a man lodged report in Gadoon Amazai Police Station that his son, Izhar-ul Haq was attacked and killed allegedly by Zamir Khan. Reason behind the incident was stated to be a minor altercation.

In another incident, a man Jalal sustained injuries when his own pistol went off accidentally. The injured later succumbed to wounds in the hospital.

The incident happened within limits of Marguz Police Station.

Meanwhile, in another incident of violence that occurred in limits of Maneri Bala, a man, Saood was shot dead by his rivals. The attackers were identified as Mazhar and Abbas.

In a similar incident, a man, Afaq Ahmad was killed by firing of his opponents in Panj Peer area over a family dispute. The culprit, identified as Hassan Mehmood was later arrested by police.

