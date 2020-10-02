UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:25 PM

Four killed in separate road accidents

Atleast four persons were killed,while one sustained injuries in separate road accidents here in the limits of Kasu

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):Atleast four persons were killed,while one sustained injuries in separate road accidents here in the limits of Kasur.

Police said on Friday that Muhammad Khalid (31) and Nauman Ahmed (20),residents of old market Pattoki, were traveling back to home on motorcycle after performing their duties when a speeding rickshaw coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheelers near mandi morr.

Both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital but breathed their last, said Rescue-1122.

In another incident,16-year-old motorcyclist Arshad suffered serious injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on near Shell petrol pump,Lillyani road, Mustafaabad and died on the way to hospital.

Similarly,Muhammad Akram along with his friend Abdul Sattar,was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit the bike near Kot gamma,city Chunian.The two-wheeler smashed into footpath.Consequently, Sattar died on the spot ,while Akram received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to Civil hospital Chunian for further legal-medico formalities.

Separate police registered separate cases and started investigation.

