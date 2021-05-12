UrduPoint.com
Four Killed In Various Incidents

Wed 12th May 2021

Four killed in various incidents

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in various incidents here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in various incidents here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Qasim was on way to his village on a bike when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit it.

As A result, his daughter Pakeeza died on-the-spot while Qasim and his wife sustained serious injuries, who were shifted to Trauma centre.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old Farhan was killed on Kassoke road when a pistol went off and a bullet hit his head causing his instant death.

Separately, Tahir Nawaz , a brick kiln worker, was shot dead in Nawan Manika by unidentified accused whileMuhammad Ashraf committed suicide by hanging himself over a dispute with his parents.

