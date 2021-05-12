Four killed in various incidents

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in various incidents here on Wednesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and two others seriously injured in various incidents here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Qasim was on way to his village on a bike when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit it.

As A result, his daughter Pakeeza died on-the-spot while Qasim and his wife sustained serious injuries, who were shifted to Trauma centre.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old Farhan was killed on Kassoke road when a pistol went off and a bullet hit his head causing his instant death.

Separately, Tahir Nawaz , a brick kiln worker, was shot dead in Nawan Manika by unidentified accused whileMuhammad Ashraf committed suicide by hanging himself over a dispute with his parents.